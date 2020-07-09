SULPHUR--Lynelle Ann "Grammy" Vice, 76, died at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in a local hospital.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur. Grammy was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She worked for State Representative Burton Andrepont, then became the editor for the Southwest Daily News before going to work for Life Share Blood Center for many years of service as the Executive Director.

Survivors include her son, Darren Fruge and wife, Stephanie; her daughters, Kayla Vallery and Angela Maddox, all of Sulphur; her sisters, Darla Mayes, Trudi Miller, and Janet Doughty; five grandchildren, Garrett Vallery and wife, Alicia, Kristen Vallery, Allie Fruge, Kase Maddox, and Tori Maddox; two great-grandchildren, Kobyn and Kendyn Vallery; and numerous other children that she loved as her own grandchildren, who affectionately called her "Grammy". She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Richard Vice.

A private graveside service was held at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

