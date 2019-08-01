|
Lynette Fisher departed this life July 12, 2019. Lynette was born in Lake Charles, La., on April 14, 1949, to Simeon Emery Fisher and Dorothy Lou Clark Fisher. Other than two years when she moved to Stillwater, Okla., to earn her doctorate in educational psychology at Oklahoma State University, Lynette resided in Lake Charles/Moss Bluff.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her maternal aunt, Anna Ruth Clark Abercrombie, who served as Lynette's and her siblings' guardian after the death of their mother in 1956. Lynette is survived by her brother, Wilson Emery Fisher and wife Laurie of Kyle, Texas; and sister, Marsha Lynn Fisher Scoggin and husband James of Galveston, Texas.
She is also survived by her nieces and nephews whom she adored and spoiled, Yu-Lin Fisher Crowson (Chad), Jason Emery Fisher (Samantha), Elisabeth Rose Scoggin Rodriguez (Carlos), and Nikolas Simeon Fisher; great-nieces and nephews surviving her are Carlos James Rodriguez, Layla Grace Crowson, Isabella Rose Rodriguez, Emery Lynn Fisher and Kaitlyn Grace Fisher. Lynette also leaves two paternal aunts, Lois Luckett and Sophie Edwards, as well as numerous cousins and friends to mourn her passing.
Receiving her bachelor's, master's, and specialist's degrees at McNeese State University, Lynette taught elementary school for several years; and following her Ph.D. worked as an educational psychologist in the Calcasieu Parish School System. She also worked for the Cameron Parish School System and taught courses in her field at McNeese State University at various times throughout her career. She had only recently retired. Always a champion for children, and later in life, abandoned animals, Lynette was fervent in her efforts to further her causes. First and foremost, Lynette Fisher was a devoted Christian who trusted Christ at an early age and depended on Him her entire life to be her mediator and righteousness.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home – Moss Bluff officiated by family friend and minister, Von Johnson.
In Lynette's memory, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the .
Published in American Press on Aug. 1, 2019