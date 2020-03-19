|
|
Lynn Joseph Lirette, 77, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in his residence.
Mr. Lirette was born on July 25, 1942, in Marrero, La., and was raised in Houma, La., before moving to Lake Charles in 1966. He served in the U.S. Air Force before beginning his career in the oil field. Mr. Lirette retired from Amoco as a plant operator. Following retirement, he worked for Carmichael's delivering medical supplies and enjoyed visiting with the patients he delivered to. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel.
In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and was affectionately called "Captain Red." He and his wife enjoyed dancing together and he cherished his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, JoAnn Lirette; children and spouses, Downy Pitre (Carlos), Michael Lirette, Lisa Sullivan (Chad) and Holly Adams (Troy); brother, Wade Lirette (Esther); grandchildren, Brandon Pitre (Lisa), Brittney Hebert (Richard), Aaron Lirette (Christina), Dustin Lirette (Paige), Brooke Adams, Brette Adams and Nick Sullivan; and great-grandchildren, Grayson Pitre, Waylon Lirette and Elliott Lirette.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter T. and Emelda Lirette.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Heart of Hospice, Dr. Melissa Rasberry, and to the staff at MD Anderson for their care and compassion given to Mr. Lirette.
The family will have a private viewing followed by a cremation under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. A memorial mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel will be held at a later date followed by inurnment in Consolata Cemetery.
Published in American Press on Mar. 19, 2020