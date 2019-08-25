|
Madeleine Grace Hartley, 24, joined our mother in heaven Aug. 18, 2019.
Maddy was born on Aug. 10, 1995, in Sulphur. She is the daughter of William and Cheryl Hartley.
She was born with a gentle, tender heart and a peaceful spirit. She was easy to love, and her presence brought comfort to those around her. She continuously looked for the best in others and sought to bring peace and harmony to those around her. Maddy had an overwhelming sense of compassion for those who suffered, and she strived to protect and nurture those in need.
A 2014 graduate of Sulphur High School, Madeleine was well loved by her classmates. Madeleine loved to laugh and have fun. She enjoyed creating funny videos to bring smiles and laughter to her friends and family. Maddy brought a unique mixture of joy, comfort and happiness with her, and to everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her.
Madeleine is preceded in death by her mother, Cheryl-Garner Hartley. Survivors include her father, William Hartley of Sulphur; her siblings, Victoria Ellender, Meredith Gunter, Sterling Hartley, Tyler Hartley, Sophia Hartley and Patriot Hartley, all of Sulphur; her grandparents, Ted and Sallie Garner, and Bill and Jeanette Hartley, all of Sulphur; her beloved nieces and nephews, Noble, Dahlia, Fox and Violet Ellender, Landon, Graham and Grace Gunter, and Asher and Hazael Hartley; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends.
A Celebration of Maddy's Life will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. The Rev. Blake Forman will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 25, 2019