On Sunday, May 17, 2020, Madeline Delores Palms began her eternal rest at Herman Memorial Hospital – Katy, Texas. Madeline Delores was known by family and friends as Dee Dee. She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Moss Bluff, La., to Norris and Addie (Tillman) Palms Sr. Dee Dee resided in Moss Bluff until 1969 when she made Houston, Texas, her home. In October of 1969, Dee Dee and Leroy "Big Red" Green became the proud parents of Delisa Sharese Green, known to all as Lisa. Wearing the title of Lisa's mother is that Dee Dee wore with great pride. Lisa was her only child and the light of her life. Dee Dee earned a bachelor's degree from LeTourneau University in Business Administration in 2007. This accomplishment was the fulfillment of a promise that she made her mother at the age of 16 when she dropped out of high school that she would get her high school diploma one day. Realizing the importance of education, Dee Dee kept pushing past her initial goal of a diploma in order to walk across the stage in the presence of family and friends to become the first in her generation to be awarded a college degree.

Saturday coffee, mani-pedis, restaurant hopping and road-tripping with Lisa were some of her favorite past times. Dee Dee and Lisa had many adventures together over the years and now they are reunited.

Those left to cherish the memory of Madeline Delores "Dee Dee" Palms are her two brothers, Harrison "Harry" Palms of Westlake, La., and Roosevelt "Red" Captain of Kinder, La.; one sister, Emmer (Mickey Sr) Smith of Lake Charles, La.; one sister-in-law, Gloria Estes Palms; and one sister-in-love, Annie Palms of Houston, Texas. Dee Dee was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Lisa Green; parents, Norris and Addie Palms; brothers, Norris Palms, Earl Captain, Charles Captain, Carl James Captain; two sisters, Mercedes "Dee" Captain Smith and Eva Lois Palms. A private family service is planned under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.

