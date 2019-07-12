|
|
Sept. 23, 1937 – July 10, 2019
Madelyn Mevis, 81, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:38 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in her residence.
She is survived by her son, David Mevis (Lori Smith); grandchildren, Matthew Mevis, Paul Mevi, and Mary Sneddon; one great-grandchild, Megan Sneddon; brother, Earl Louis Willis; and sisters, Jeanette Willis and Aleta Barnes Willis.
She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Lionel Eugene Mevis; sisters, Ramona Snow, Greta Richardson and Patsy West; brother, Rodney Willis; and grandchild, Benjamin Mevis.
A gathering of family members and friends will be from 11a.m.-1p.m. Monday at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial in Prien Memorial Park will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in American Press on July 12, 2019