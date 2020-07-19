Marie Madge Bourque Sonnier Miller, 97, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Miller was born May 28, 1923 to Ulysse and Laura Meaux Bourque in Kaplan, La, the third child of seven siblings. She attended daily Mass with her mother and continued to attend daily Mass as long as her health permitted. During World War II she worked as part of the "Rosie the Riveter" team building Higgin's boats in New Orleans, La. She was a small but mighty welder. She was one of the founding members of St. Margaret of Scotland Parish and St. Margaret Catholic School. She offered her services making popcorn balls, hot dogs, and participated in countless bake sales. She was always available to help the church and school and was a First Aid volunteer until parents were no longer permitted. She was an active member of the Catholic Daughters, Altar Society, Come Lord Jesus prayer group and committed her Friday's to help clean the church for Masses on Sunday. She was a Pink Lady at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital where she also worked in the Tel-Med Program and was elected to the Board of Directors of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Her hours in the ICU Unit remembered by many families she cried and prayed with. Later in life, she volunteered at Oak Park Nursing Home once a week bringing joy to the French speaking people, often bringing her oldest granddaughter to help cheer up the residents. She enjoyed making homemade bread every Saturday and family gatherings. Mrs. Miller had a beautiful marriage for forty-two years and was a heartbroken, sad little soul until she met her second husband, at daily mass. She was doubly blessed.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Madgie Theriot (Sonny) of Lake Charles; son, Ernest Sonnier, Jr. (Ellen) of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Robin Comeaux (Perry) of Sulphur, Stephen Sonnier (Amy) of Lake Charles and Mark Sonnier of Lavonia, LA; five great grandchildren and one sister, Ruby Bourque Mire of Lafayette.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Ernest Sonnier, Sr. and Roy Miller, Sr.; her parents and five siblings.

Mrs. Miller's family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Shirlene Miller for staying close and always caring. Kee Zeno, her sweet caregiver and friend; Sherry with Heart of Hospice and the staff of Landmark of Lake Charles who were wonderful in caring for her until the very end.

A Private Memorial Mass will be held at St. Margaret Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Interment services at Consolata Cemetery will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Margaret Catholic Church or St. Margaret Catholic School.

