Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Rosary
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Heritage Funeral Home
Madolyn Dartez McCoy


1941 - 2019
Madolyn Dartez McCoy Obituary
Madolyn Dartez McCoy, 77, of Moss Bluff, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 in Lake Charles. Her visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, with a rosary at 6 p.m., at Heritage Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Heritage Funeral Home.
Madolyn is survived by her husband of 59 years, Don McCoy of Moss Bluff; four children, Donna Smith and Chuck of Moss Bluff, Scott McCoy and Sabrina of Westlake, Greg McCoy of Moss Bluff, and Shon McCoy and Myra of Moss Bluff; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary "Betty" Shives of Moss Bluff, and Bobbie dePerrodil and Jerry of Slagle, La.; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Gussie Dartez; and son, Todd McCoy.
Madolyn worked for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for almost 30 years, where she retired as the Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent.
Condolences can be made at heritagefuneralhomellc.com.
Published in American Press on July 22, 2019
