Mrs. Magalene C. Jackson departed this life for her heavenly home on July 29, 2020 at the age 86.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mr. Ernest Jackson of 44 Years, her parents, three brothers, four sisters, and grandson Trevor D. Benson.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Geraldine Simon, Charles O Simon, Margie McDowell Gloria D McLeod, and Ernest (Kathleen) Jackson, Jr. Her "adopted" daughter Mary Guillory, 10 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren.

The family of Mrs. Magalene Jackson would like to extend our sincere thanks to Mr. Bart Pugh, Administrator of Landmark of Lake Charles, his staff and CNAs as well as the former administrator, Mr. Randy Stelly for their assistance and care throughout the years of her residency.

Walk-up Window Visitation will be held at King's Funeral Home, 1611 Gerstner Memorial Dr., Lake Charles, La 70601, on Aug. 04, 2020 from 9 a.m. to noon. Graveside services will be in Saint John's Cemetery of Kinder, La.

