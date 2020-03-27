|
Magdon LaVergne, 83, departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2020.
He was born on Nov. 17, 1936, in Mallet, La. He was the fourth of ten children born to Adam LaVergne and Ida Nero (Nerault).
Magdon was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1960. While serving, Magdon received the Expert Rifleman Badge, the Good Conduct Medal, and several other honors. In 1963, he received an Honorable discharge. He was member of Local Union 207.
He worked in the manufacturing industry for over 35 years, with companies such as PPG and CertainTeed. Magdon retired as a Supervisor.
Magdon was also the proud owner of LCB construction. He was a highly sought-after contractor, well-known for his construction talents and home-improvement skills, which he taught to countless young men that he mentored.
In 1963, Magdon met the love of his life, Orelia Bellow of Kinder, La. They were united in marriage Aug. 29, 1964. From this union, three children were born, son, Jerome Jude (deceased), and two daughters, Faynetta Eve and Lanetta Frances.
Magdon was a loyal member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church where he served faithfully for over 55 years.
His funeral services will be Saturday, March 28, at Fondel Memorial Chapel. Visitation from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a brief service for the immediate family.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020