MaKenzie Jackson

MaKenzie Jade Jackson, 13, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

She attended Hope Christian Academy and loved shopping, vacations, playing cards, swimming and playing volleyball. MaKenzie enjoyed spending time with her friends, family, and Zac and his family.

Left to cherish her memory are her father, David Jackson and wife Tammy; mother, Tabi Mason and Michael; six siblings, Gavin, Adley, Jaxon, Kameron, Tyler and Conner; aunt Nanny Shell Ritchie and husband Andy; uncles, Bill Jackson and James Foster; loving paternal grandmother, Becky "NaNa" Jackson; maternal grandfather, Don Foster; and maternal grandmother, Dawn Hansen and husband Rick.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William "Leroy" Jackson.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Burial will be 4:30 p.m. in Milam, Texas, at Wilson Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 4 – 8 p.m. Friday, June 12, in the funeral home.

