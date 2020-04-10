|
|
On Tuesday March 31, 2020, God looked down from heaven and whispered softly to Mansfield Harry Norton Jr. and he said yes Lord and entered peacefully into eternal rest.
He was born Jan. 14, 1951, to the late Mansfield Norton Sr. and Reva Norton in Lake Charles, La.
He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Dr. M. L. Thomas at the Pasadena Baptist Church of Westlake ,La.
He leaves to cherish his memory; four sisters, Jessie Thomas (Kosit), Faye Norton, Patricia Norton of Westlake, La., Marilyn Pierre (Daniel) of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, Larry Norton of Lake Charles, La.; also, nieces nephews, cousins and friends.
He is having a reunion in heaven with his parents, Mansfield and Reva Norton; sister, Lillie Belle Mayes; brother, Lenton Craig Norton; and niece, Renae Thomas.
With love unlimited, hope undimmed, love unmeasured, Mansfield Harry Norton Jr. walked in the steps of the Master.
His graveside will be private.
Published in American Press on Apr. 10, 2020