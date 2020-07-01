Marc Alan Hulsey
1966 - 2020
Marc Alan Hulsey, 54, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020.
Marc was born on Feb. 6, 1966, in Little Rock, Ark., to Robert "Bob" and Virginia Hulsey. Marc always enjoyed being around friends and family the most and loved entertaining everyone during the year, especially for LSU football season. He enjoyed cooking, fishing, and living life to the fullest. Marc worked for Recon Engineering as an Industrial Surveyor for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 19 years, Juanita Pierrottie Hulsey of Sulphur, La.; one loving son, Lane Hulsey of Sulphur, La.; one sister, Barb Lancaster of Branson, Mo.; mother, Virginia Hulsey of Branson, Mo.; three brothers-in-law, Joe Pierrottie, Jerry Pierrottie and wife Peggy of Moss Bluff, La., Jeff Pierrottie of Carlyss, La.; two sisters-in-law, Joanna Sonnier and Alice Sawyer and husband Ira of Carlyss, La.; and his beloved dog, Tiger; and cat, Artie.
He was preceded in death by his three brothers; father, Robert "Bob" Hulsey; and brother-in-law, Jim Sonnier.
Funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home at 107 West Napoleon St., Sulphur, LA 70663. Visitation will begin on Friday, July 3, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 1:30 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Cremation will follow services and has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Pastor Marcus Wade will be officiating services.

Published in American Press on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
JUL
3
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
