Funeral service for Mr. Marcial Allen Trahan, 69, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, in the Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur with Bro. Paul Estes officiating. Burial will be in the Lakeview Cemetery. Funeral home visitation will be from noon Thursday until time of service.

Mr. Trahan died at 8 a.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, in his residence in Evangeline.

He was a lifelong resident of the area and was a retired truck driver in the grocery business. He loved life, being with his family and making people laugh.

Survivors include his wife, Frieda Newsom Trahan of Evangeline; one daughter, Sarah (Kyle) Leger of Lafayette; two sons, Damon (Jennifer) Trahan of Colorado, Darren (Kelly) Trahan of Iowa, La.; one sister, Doloris (Darrell) Granger of Iowa, La.; two brothers, Ronnie (Sandra Stebbins) Trahan of Welsh, Gary (Kathy) Trahan of Sulphur; and five grandchildren, Michael Rossitto, Megan Trahan, Mady Trahan, Shaun and Mason Leger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oleaus and Laura Mae Trahan; three brothers, Michael, Kenneth and Jimmy Trahan.