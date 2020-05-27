Marcus Clayton Mauras
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marcus's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marcus Clayton Mauras, 82, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on May 22, 2020.
Marcus was born in Crowley, La., on May 3, 1938, to Louis and Gertie LeJeune Mauras. He was a 1957 graduate of Marion High School in Lake Charles. He served his country honorably in the U.S. National Guard, U.S. Marines and the U.S. Navy for 30 years.
Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Daniel Mauras (Elizabeth) of Salinas, Calif.; his daughter, Charmelle Byrd (Robert) of Corona, Calif.; and Cynthia and Benny Walker and their family.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved