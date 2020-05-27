Marcus Clayton Mauras, 82, of Lake Charles, La., passed away on May 22, 2020.

Marcus was born in Crowley, La., on May 3, 1938, to Louis and Gertie LeJeune Mauras. He was a 1957 graduate of Marion High School in Lake Charles. He served his country honorably in the U.S. National Guard, U.S. Marines and the U.S. Navy for 30 years.

Those left to cherish his memory are his son, James Daniel Mauras (Elizabeth) of Salinas, Calif.; his daughter, Charmelle Byrd (Robert) of Corona, Calif.; and Cynthia and Benny Walker and their family.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.

