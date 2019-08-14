Home

1982 - 2019
Marcus K Mallett Obituary
Marcus K. Mallett, 37 years old, born May 2, 1982, son of Taylor Fuselier and Cathy Fuselier, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Marcus is survived by his son, Taylor F. Broxton of New Orleans, La.; his four sisters, Gabrielle Fuselier and Jacqueline Huff of Arkansas, and Danielle Landry and Violia Charlot of Lake Charles, La.; two nieces, Hailee Landry and Jaden Fuselier; and three nephews, Kayden Fuselier, Trey Fuselier and Kaidan Landry.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date for Marcus. Cremation has been entrusted to Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Aug. 14, 2019
