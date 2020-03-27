|
|
Marcus Lee Matte passed away suddenly on March 24, 2020. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, La., Marcus was born on Oct. 8, 1958, to Doris J. and Geni Matte.
He graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1977 and was crowned LCHS Homecoming King that same year. Marcus excelled in sports, playing football and baseball, where he was named to the LA All State Baseball Team 2 years in a row and was also chosen as an HS Parade All American Pitcher during his Junior year. Marcus attended LA Tech University on a baseball scholarship as an outstanding pitcher, 1977- 81. Upon graduation, he worked for Calcasieu Parish as a probation officer, and later worked for local businesses. Marcus was a wonderful conversationalist and entertainer, and he loved to cook gourmet dishes for family and friends. Marcus had an engaging personally and was loved by all who knew him.
Marcus was preceded in death by his infant sister, Deidra; and his father, Doris James "DJ" Matte.
Left to honor his memory are his son, Gordon and Gordon's mother, Angie Matte; his mother, Geni Matte; his brother, Barry Matte and wife Julie; his sister, Jennifer Matte; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Private service will be held for family at Lakeside Funeral Home. Private burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens.
Published in American Press on Mar. 27, 2020