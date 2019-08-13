|
Marella Theresa Boudreaux Meche, 83, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Meche was born May 18, 1936, in Rayne, La., where she lived until moving to Lake Charles when she was married. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing and cooking and playing Pokeno with her friends, but her family was the true joy in her life.
Mrs. Meche is survived by her daughter, Pamela Pelafigue and husband Mike of Lake Charles; son, Marty Meche and wife Kelly of Lake Charles; brother, Clinton Boudreaux of Rayne, La.; sister, Shirley Guidry of Brusly, La.; and grandchildren, James Sudduth III, Maisie and Ashlyn Pelafigue, and Noah, Lucas, Olivia and Avery Meche.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Meche; parents, Jerry and Eunice Boudreaux; and an infant son, Ronald Meche.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Bill Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2019