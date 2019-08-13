Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Marella Meche
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marella Meche
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marella Meche


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marella Meche Obituary
Marella Theresa Boudreaux Meche, 83, of Lake Charles, La., died at 10:57 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Meche was born May 18, 1936, in Rayne, La., where she lived until moving to Lake Charles when she was married. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church. She enjoyed sewing and cooking and playing Pokeno with her friends, but her family was the true joy in her life.
Mrs. Meche is survived by her daughter, Pamela Pelafigue and husband Mike of Lake Charles; son, Marty Meche and wife Kelly of Lake Charles; brother, Clinton Boudreaux of Rayne, La.; sister, Shirley Guidry of Brusly, La.; and grandchildren, James Sudduth III, Maisie and Ashlyn Pelafigue, and Noah, Lucas, Olivia and Avery Meche.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen A. Meche; parents, Jerry and Eunice Boudreaux; and an infant son, Ronald Meche.
Her funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Father Bill Miller will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a rosary at 6 p.m. and continue on Wednesday from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now