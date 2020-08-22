1/1
Margaret Ellen "Kitty" (Hebert) Pumpelly
1926 - 2020
Margaret Ellen Hebert Pumpelly "Kitty" was born to Joseph Harry Hebert and Lillian Ethel Hebert in Lake Charles, La., in the year 1926. She crossed over to join them and many other loved ones, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. She was 93 years old and had been longing for Heaven ever since her beloved husband, the Rev. Paul Pumpelly, went to be with the Lord 11 years ago.
Margaret had four sisters, Natalie, Lois, Dorothy, Wanda; and one adopted sister, Sandra. She was always the adorable center of attention growing up and it was only natural that she would wear the Homecoming Queen Crown at Lake Charles High School. Her indomitable spirit developed early and coupled with an unwavering faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, carried her through all the joys and sorrows of life.
Margaret was the perfect pastors wife and her legacy of love, compassion and faithfulness in service will live forever in the hearts of those whose lives she impacted. She taught her children and grandchildren how to pray and many times they would overhear her as she would be in her room privately praying for them. How many times, when they were in a dark place, would they remember those overheard prayers? Her deepest desire was that her family would have a real relationship with the Lord and that they would all be together where she is now.…that eternal heavenly home. Her prayers will certainly be answered.
Survivors include her sister, Wanda Nell Hickerson; her 4 children, James Harry Pumpelly, Paul Vance Pumpelly, Prebble Ellen Bonett and Christopher Miles Pumpelly; her seven grandchildren, James Howard Pumpelly, James Harry Powell, Jason Lee Powell, Wyndham Alexander Bonett, Celia Lillian-Claire Bonett, Brittney Nicole Nash and Zackary Miles Pumpelly. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy for all of her immediate and extended family including her 11 great-grandchildren.
Service will be held at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Hoffpauir officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service on Monday beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
AUG
24
Service
01:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
