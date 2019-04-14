Margaret Emily Pitts, 92, of Hackberry, passed away on April 12, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family. She was a lifetime resident of Hackberry, and graduated from Hackberry High School. Margaret retired from the Cameron Parish School Board after 16 years of service as a school bus driver and was a member of St. Peter the Apostolic Catholic Church. She also was a Board Member for Cameron Council on Aging and participated in Senior Olympics for over 30 years.

Margaret is survived by her daughter, Beulah Bradley and husband Clyde of Hackberry; two grandchildren, Robert Bradley and wife JoAnna of Norco, La., and Jody Bradley of Sulphur; nine great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; five nieces; two nephews; numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Pitts; her parents, Charles and Allie Nobles; two sisters, Helen Saucier and Beulah Nobles; two brothers, Charles L. Nobles and James Nobles.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostolic Catholic Church in Hackberry with Father Alvind Minz, HGN officiating. Burial will be in New Hackberry Cemetery under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 4-9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m. in the church hall. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, April 16, at 8 a.m. until time of the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heart of Hospice or Masses. Published in American Press on Apr. 14, 2019