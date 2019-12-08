|
|
Meg Cammatte passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Dec. 6, 2019. Meg was a native of Covington La., born in New Orleans to the late James McLachlan and Margaret Menetre McLachlan. She was is survived by her husband, Herbert Cammatte; her four children, Daniel Burkhalter (Stephanie), Peyton Burkhalter (Debbie), Andrew Burkhalter (Crystal), and Alice Broussard (Gordon); sisters, Lucy Burns and Laurie Caserta; brothers, Jim McLachlan and Andy McLachlan; her six grandchildren, Quinn, Zachary, Emily, Peyton, Catherine and Caroline; and nine nephews.
She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church where she served on the alter guild for many years. She is a graduate of Covington High School and Louisiana State University, where she was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority. She taught school for 43 years. In 1963, Meg reigned as Queen of the Sesquicentennial Celebration in Covington.
Meg is proceeded in death by her parents, Margaret and Jimmy McLachlan, and two nephews, Mac Burns and Mac McLachlan.
The family would like to thank Donald Naylor, Gina Slay, Pam Collins, Majorie Rainey, Patricia Dillon and the staff of St. Tammany Parish Hospice for their care of Meg over the last several months.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Meg's name to St. Tammany Parish Hospice and Christ Episcopal Church.
Services will be at Christ Episcopal Church, 120 S. New Hampshire St., Covington, LA 70433 on Dec. 10, 2019. Visitation will be in parlor of the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. The services will be in the Chapel. Meg's wishes were for her ashes to be spread in the Memorial Garden at the Christ Episcopal Chapel.
Published in American Press on Dec. 8, 2019