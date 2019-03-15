Margaret Novelle Davis Chiasson, 87, of Lake Charles passed away at 1:10 PM on Saturday, March 2, 2019 in a Sulphur care facility.

Mrs. Chiasson was born on August 18, 1930 in Bonifay, FL and moved to Lake Charles at the age of 10 where she was a graduate of Marion High School. In her earlier years she was an operator for South Central Bell and later became office manager for the local Anesthesia Association working for Dr. McCauley where she retired. Following retirement, she was a home sitter for Home Health 2000 and privately sat for Mrs. Lorraine Hooks. Mrs. Chiasson was a very dedicated and involved member of Trinity Baptist Church where she volunteered her time and was active in church groups and organizations.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter, Ginni Chiasson Brady of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Joshua William Brady (Shayna Duplichan) of Sulphur, Jamye Vidrine (Ami) of New London, TX, and Melissa Smith (Kyle Dixon) of Hilo, HI; sister, Paula Sealy (Rudy) of Wildwood, TX; brother Henry "Bo" Davis (Gayle) of Lake Charles; and great grandchildren, Maycee and Jayden Vidrine, Nathaniel and Alec Rios, and Sophia Dixon.

She was preceded in death by a son, Al Dean Chiasson; husband, Albert Chiasson; daughter, Danni Chiasson Smith; grandson, Brandon Kade Brady; brother, G.M. Davis; and her parents, Devilla and Paul Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Rick Ellis will officiate. Burial will follow in Prien Memorial Park. Visitation will begin on Friday from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will continue Saturday from 12:00 PM until the start of the service.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for outstanding expenses.