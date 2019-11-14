|
|
Funeral service for Margaret S. Darbonne, 93, will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home of Elton. Deacon Michael Guillory will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Homes. The family will receive visitors at Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until time of service with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 2 p.m.
Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to all. She was a devoted wife to her husband, Lloyd, for 63 years until his passing in July 2010. She was a woman of strong faith and attended St. Paul Catholic Church in Elton since 1975. Margaret was an excellent cook and baker. Her family says she made the best rice and gravy and rice crispy candy. She enjoyed working in her yard any chance she got. Margaret was a feisty, energetic, meticulous, well-ordered lady. She encouraged and uplifted everyone, never passing judgement and loved unconditionally. She and her husband owned and operated Shuff and Darbonne Grocery Store in Elton until 1971. She then worked as a food service tech at Elton High School for 22 years until her retirement. Margaret then became a full-time mother and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Margaret's memory include her son, Michael Darbonne and wife Bronwen of Jennings; one daughter, Brenda Lambright and husband Terry of Lake Charles; six grandchildren, Shane Lambright, Angie McPherson and husband Kevin, Nick Darbonne and wife Rachel, Sarah Thibodeaux and husband Kent, Micah Pullig and husband Joseph and Jenah LeJeune and husband Rodney; and 12 great grandchildren, McKenna, Dylan, Hannah, Molli Jane, Landry, Bronsen, Colton, Ethan, Josiah, Hudson, Darby and Roman.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, Gilbert and Janie Shuff; husband, Lloyd Darbonne; and two brothers, Ray and Herman Shuff.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church or St. Paul's Ladies Alter Society in Margaret's memory.
Published in American Press on Nov. 14, 2019