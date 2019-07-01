The Lord Jesus Christ called Margaret home Friday, June 28, 2019. She was born in Bancroft, LA and lived the past 67 years in Lake Charles. She was the youngest of nine children born to James Samuel and Nettie Whitman Smith.

Mrs. Magee's guiding principles were influenced by being a member of the "Greatest Generation", living through Great Depression and World War II. By her own words, "I remember a sense of sharing, of seeming to belong to one great big family - which is the true spirit of Community". Many folks experienced her generosity and thoughtfulness as she truly lived out God's Word in 1 Timothy 5:8 – "if anyone does not provide for his own, and especially for those of his household, he has denied the faith…" She was a founding and faithful member of Boulevard Baptist Church. Mrs. Magee will be most remembered as a Christian, both generous and thoughtful.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Dr. Conway Magee; her parents and eight siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory, one son, Randall Tate of Lake Charles and two step-daughters, Yvonne Blaine and Nancy Magee Pefley, both of California and step-sons, Conway Stone Magee, Jr. of Belgium and Timothy O'Shea Magee of Guatemala.

The family of Mrs. Magee wishes to express heartfelt thanks to Dr. Ben Williams, Home Instead Senior Care and the staff of Amedisys Hospice.

Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at Spikes Cemetery in Bancroft, LA under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Reverend Ronnie Estes will officiate. Interment will follow. Visitation Monday will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Calcasieu Community Clinic, 550 East Sale Road, or at www.stjude.org.

Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net. Published in American Press on July 1, 2019