More Obituaries for Margaret Welton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Welton

Margaret Welton Obituary
Margaret Welton, 63, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019 in a local hospice facility surrounded by her family. Margaret enjoyed playing on the computer, cooking, enjoyed being with her family and friends and traveling to conventions for the American Legion with her husband.
Margaret is survived by her loving husband of eight years, Gary Welton of Sulphur; her two daughters, Melissa Donnelly and husband Chad of Homer, Neb., and Karen Brooks of Sulphur; three grandchildren, DaCota and Cheyenne Donnelly and Carter Brooks; one sister, Dolores Jacobs and husband Earl of Sulphur; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Obert and Dorothy LaPointe Monceaux; four brothers, Nelson, Homer, Joe and Junior; and four sisters, Margie Mary Rose, Agnes and Betty.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 26, 2019
