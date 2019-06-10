Margie Fontenot, 98, of Lake Charles, La. passed away at 7:50 a.m. on Sunday, June 09, 2019 at Harbor Hospice of Lake Charles.

Mrs. Fontenot was born on November 12, 1920 in Eunice, LA to Valcour and Anna Sonnier, and was raised in Pine Island, LA. She lived most of her life in Iowa, LA, and was a graduate of the first graduating class of Fenton High School in 1938. She has been a resident of the Lake Charles area since the 1980's. Mrs. Fontenot was a generous and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great-great grandmother who will be greatly missed. She was a faithful member of Christ the King Catholic Church. She loved to read, and prayed the rosary daily.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Ruth Marie Leger of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Kevin Leger (Beth) of Powder Springs, GA, Rachel Miller (Richard) of Lake Charles, and Linda Farber (Steve) of Moss Bluff; nine great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, her husband of forty-four years, Dolzie Fontenot, her daughter, Ethel Ann Fontenot, and son in law, Leroy Leger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church. The Very Reverend Anthony Fontenot will officiate. Burial will follow at Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., with a rosary being recited at 1 p.m.

Our family would like to thank the staff of Harbor Hospice, and Dr. Peter Karam. Your support and encouragement to our Mother and family have been greatly appreciated.

