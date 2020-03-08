|
|
Frances Garrett Richard, 75, of Sulphur, peacefully went home to her Lord on March 6, 2020, following a long-term struggle with Lewy Body Dementia and breast cancer.
Born in Houston, Texas, to Margie and Edgar Garrett, she was the eldest of their three children. Her father's oilfield career took them around the world, and she attended an American elementary school in Venezuela, before returning to the USA where her family lived in Texas and Louisiana.
While living in Marrero, La., she met and married her husband of 55 years, Ray A. Richard. Shortly after marrying, they moved to Lake Charles, then later Sulphur, where they've resided for the past 50 years while rearing three sons and a daughter.
Frances worked for Serice's Clothing, in Sulphur, for approximately 13 years while tending to three active sons but retired with the arrival of God's earthly reward, grandkids. She also owned and operated Allen's Deli, at the Calcasieu Tower in Lake Charles, for six years. She was involved with church organizations including Catholic Daughters of America and the Altar Society at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. She later participated in water aerobics classes at SPAR (Sulphur Parks and Recreation), where she was a charter member of the "Mermaid Cuties!"
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter of five months, Mertie Deanne Richard; and her parents.
She is survived by her husband; and their three sons, Allen and wife Beth of Natchez, Miss., Jeffery and wife Lalania of McKinney, Texas, Kelly and wife Nicole of Hammond; and five grandchildren, Jordan, Kirby with husband Bruce Miller, Garrett, Brien and Sidney. Also by a sister, Thommie Garrett East and husband Ron, camping on the road in Arizona; and brother, Lee Garrett of Houston, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur on Monday morning, March 9, at 11 a.m. The Revs. Tim Goodly and Louis Richard will officiate. Interment will follow at Consolata Cemetery in Lake Charles under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. with a Scripture Service and rosary said at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue from 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Special thanks to the "Mermaid Cuties!" Especially Donna, Pat, Dee, Linda and Kelly for your devoted friendship over the years. You all made a big difference in her life. Also, thanks to Jake and Tamara with Heart of Hospice for your professional help.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , , or New Life Counseling of Lake Charles.
Published in American Press on Mar. 8, 2020