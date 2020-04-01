|
|
Margie Helen Land Hansen, 88, of Lake Charles, passed away at 1:40 a.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Hansen was born on July 29, 1931, in Hico, Texas. The family moved to Lake Charles from Texas at an early age and she remained here for the rest of her life. She attended schools here and graduated from LaGrange High School in 1951. Mrs. Hansen enjoyed her many friends and stayed in close touch with her school friends/family for many years. At LaGrange she was a member of the Gatorettes serving as a co-captain for her senior year. In a study hall library, she met the love of her life, Lawrence B. Hansen. In 1954 the high school sweethearts were married. It was a sweet and lasting love for 44 years. He passed away in 1998. She worked at the First National Bank and later worked for many years at the W.J. Moreau Insurance Co as the office manager.
She then was a homemaker and greatly loved and enjoyed that part of her life. Her love for the Lord and her family were the most important things in her life. Her family attended Boulevard Baptist Church for many years. While there she happily and loved working with church activities and the children's department. She called them "God's little miracles" and greatly and gently loved each one.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Lawrence Hansen; and her parents, Earl and Ouida (Leta) Land.
She is survived by her son, Douglas "Doug" E. Hansen (Valerie); sister and best friend, Joyce "Jody" Lambert; grandsons, Scott Hansen (Alisha) and Grant Hansen (Kaylan); four precious great-grandchildren, Harlee Rayne, Shaye Leighann, Aubrielle Saige and Bethany Kay; and former daughter-in-law, Nancy Hansen.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home chapel. A private family burial will follow. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and continue until the start of the service.
**Please note that the gathering capacity will be limited to immediate family, as per state compliance and the service will be by invitation only.**
Published in American Press on Apr. 1, 2020