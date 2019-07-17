Margie Jewel Rush Powell, 88, a resident of Moss Bluff, LA passed from this life on July 14, 2019 in a local care facility.

Margie will be remembered by all who know her as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was devoted totally to her family, possessed a genuine nature and chose to always see the best in everyone and every situation. Margie was a strong woman and was the hub and backbone of her family. Her quiet, kind and loving nature was the driving force and glue behind her family.

Mrs. Powell is preceded in death by her parents, Huey Lee Rush and Alma Huff Hooper; stepfather, Pete Hooper; brother, Huey Rush Jr.; sister, Janice Manuel; and two grandchildren, Donna Harmon and Maryann Lee.

Mrs. Powell leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband of 65 years, Carl Powell; six children, Alrita Saucier, Stephen White and wife Carol, Roger Powell and wife Linda, Eddie Powell and wife Donna, Anna Austin and husband Roger, and Randall Powell; 15 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Raymond Rush and wife Yoko.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 8 a.m. until time of service Friday, July 19, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, in the chapel of Lakeside Funeral Home. Rev. Rick Treece is to officiate. Burial will follow in Old Ritchie Cemetery.