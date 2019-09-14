|
|
Margie Lynell Moses Welch, 76, of DeRidder, La., passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Lake Charles, La.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Baptist Church, with Rev. Jimmy Clark, Rev. Jerry Johnson and Dr. Jerry Chaddick officiating. Visitation was from 5 of9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will be in Barentine Cemetery
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Gary Welch of DeRidder; three daughters, Calina Habetz and Donny of Ragley, La., Amanda Durio and Steven of Grant, La., and Julie Chaddick and Jerry of Conroe, Texas; one son, James Welch and Rikki of Bonaire, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; Dr. Ashley Horton and Cameron of Shreveport, La., Brooke Habetz and Rachel Habetz, both of Ragley, Brittany Howard and Justin of Woodworth, La., Lindsey Durio and Haley Durio, both of Grant, Luke Chaddick, Keeley Chaddick and Kylee Jackson, all of Bonaire, Ga., and Carter Welch and Chloe Welch, both of Bonaire, Ga.; four great-grandsons; one sister, Frances Ramsey and Harold of DeRidder, La.; two brothers, Leland Moses and Ethel and Harvey Moses and Linda, all of DeRidder; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Violet Moses.
Published in American Press on Sept. 14, 2019