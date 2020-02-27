|
|
Margret Karin Erna Savoy, 63, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in a local hospital.
Ms. Savoy was born on Sept. 25, 1956, in Germany where she was raised and graduated high school. She was a military wife therefore lived in numerous locations until moving to Lake Charles in 1993. Ms. Savoy worked in the cafeteria for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Chris Savoy (Brandy) of Hurst, Texas; and his father, James Savoy (Deborah) of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Karl-Heinz Sputh; and a brother, Wolfgang Sputh.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. The gathering will resume on Saturday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2020