Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
For more information about
Margret Savoy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
View Map

Margret Karin Erna Savoy


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margret Karin Erna Savoy Obituary
Margret Karin Erna Savoy, 63, of Lake Charles, passed away at 8:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, in a local hospital.
Ms. Savoy was born on Sept. 25, 1956, in Germany where she was raised and graduated high school. She was a military wife therefore lived in numerous locations until moving to Lake Charles in 1993. Ms. Savoy worked in the cafeteria for the Calcasieu Parish School Board.
Those left to cherish her memory are a son, Chris Savoy (Brandy) of Hurst, Texas; and his father, James Savoy (Deborah) of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gertrude and Karl-Heinz Sputh; and a brother, Wolfgang Sputh.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Inurnment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary being recited at 6 p.m. The gathering will resume on Saturday from noon until the start of the service.
Published in American Press on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -