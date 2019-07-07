Maria Boone Trahan, 81, of Sulphur passed away July 6, 2019, in her residence surrounded by her family. She was born and raised in Mamou, moved from Lake Charles in 1966, to the Sulphur area after marrying the love of her life, living here for the last 53 years. Maria was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church.

Maria is survived by her three daughters, Michelle Land and husband Damon of DeRidder, Lisa Bayless of Sulphur and Simone Blue and husband Jeff of Sulphur; ,son, Donny Trahan of Sulphur; three grandchildren, Hannah, Anderson and Jude Blue; brother, B.J. Boone; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald J. Trahan; two sisters, Lena Bertrand and Geri Guillory; and two brothers, Frank Boone and Roger Vidrine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church in Sulphur with Father Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. officiating. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery North in Sulphur under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. Visitation will continue at 8 A.M. until time of leaving for the church Tuesday, July 9.