1/1
Marian Roan
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian Antoinette Derbonne Roan, 96, of Lake Charles, La., died at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Roan was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Derry, La., and raised on the Melrose Plantation. She lived a number of years in Springhill, La., Los Angeles, Calif., Dallas, Texas, and Hot Wells, La., before moving to Lake Charles in 1984. She was raised in the Catholic faith. Mrs. Roan enjoyed her flower gardens and was a master chef. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. Mema, Gramma or Gramma Nemo as she was called, also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and Pokeno and enjoyed time on the computer looking at pictures of her family.
Mrs. Roan is survived by her sons, Ronald P. Roan (Kathy) of Lake Charles, Jonathan Mark Roan of Parker, Colo., and Damian Michael Roan of Pilot Point, Texas; daughters, Gail Antoinette Fowler of San Dimas, Calif., and Susan Jan Roan of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Earl Roan; her parents, Ernest and Octavia Derbonne; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Her graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Roan's memory can be made to the charity of one's choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Memory Lawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 3, 2020
So many fun memories. How I enjoyed when you came to visit. I lived just down the street and enjoyed coming down and having some of your good food and laughter. You have been called to your Heavenly home to be with your John. I know you will be missed very very much by your family and friends here. Prayers to the family. Love Pinkie
Pinkie and family Reynolds
Friend
August 3, 2020
Loving and kind to anyone who wandered into the house with her children, and by the way grab a plate because you are staying for dinner.
Tim and Connie Hagan
Friend
August 3, 2020
Rest In Peace Mamie. Thank you for watching over us and young kids. Always loved your cooking.
jerry brice
Friend
August 3, 2020
Condolences to the family, Mrs Roan was a very loving lady.
Tim and Connie Hagan
August 3, 2020
Thank you Mom for being the perfect Mother and grandmother. The void will never be filled. Rest well your job is done here on earth and boy was it a job well done. I love you❤❤
Gail Fowler
Daughter
August 1, 2020
I’ve known some sweet Ladies in my life and may I say “Mema” Roan was indeed one of the sweetest. Prayers, hugs and love to the entire Roan family. May Ms. Roan Rest In Eternal Peace. ❤ ✝ ☮
Tim Duffy
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved