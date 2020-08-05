Marian Antoinette Derbonne Roan, 96, of Lake Charles, La., died at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Roan was born Nov. 20, 1923, in Derry, La., and raised on the Melrose Plantation. She lived a number of years in Springhill, La., Los Angeles, Calif., Dallas, Texas, and Hot Wells, La., before moving to Lake Charles in 1984. She was raised in the Catholic faith. Mrs. Roan enjoyed her flower gardens and was a master chef. She loved cooking and spending time with her family. Mema, Gramma or Gramma Nemo as she was called, also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing Bingo and Pokeno and enjoyed time on the computer looking at pictures of her family.
Mrs. Roan is survived by her sons, Ronald P. Roan (Kathy) of Lake Charles, Jonathan Mark Roan of Parker, Colo., and Damian Michael Roan of Pilot Point, Texas; daughters, Gail Antoinette Fowler of San Dimas, Calif., and Susan Jan Roan of Lake Charles; 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, John Earl Roan; her parents, Ernest and Octavia Derbonne; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Her graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Memory Lawn Cemetery in Natchitoches, La., under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Roan's memory can be made to the charity of one's choice
.