Marie Antoinette Lupo, 83, of Lake Charles, died in a local care facility on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019.
Marie was born to Sam and Mary (Scalisi) Lupo on April 22, 1936. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, she graduated from Lake Charles High School in 1954; attended Sowela while working at the Red Star Drug Store. She then worked for the City School System. After that, for the Calcasieu Parish School Board for thirty years in the accounting, payroll and pupil personnel offices. Lastly, as secretary to the director of special education. After retiring she then went to work for the Immaculate Conception Cathedral as the bookkeeper for 24 ½ years. Retiring only due to ill health.
Faith and family meant everything to Marie. She lived her life serving others through her career, in the community and in her church. She was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.
Marie was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Lady of the Lake #695 for fifty-three years, serving twice as Regent. Marie was on the Calcasieu Parish Teachers and Employees Credit Union Board of Directors for over twenty years. She served on the Lake Charles Seaman's Center Board of Directors. She also enjoyed being a volunteer for the radio ministry that broadcasts the 9:30 am Sunday Mass. For her work in the Catholic Diocese of Lake Charles, Marie was awarded the diocesan "Devoted Service Medal."
She was a devoted caregiver to her sister and mother during their years of battling cancer. Marie was a great cook and enjoyed watching cooking shows. She was very proud of her Sicilian ancestry and her cooking proved that. One of her favorite desserts was fig cookies. Marie had a wicked sense of humor and loved a good prank on friends or family when they least expected it. She never met a stranger and loved to talk!
She is survived by her sister, Lena Lupo Carpenter of Houston, Texas; brother, Lawrence Lupo and his wife Maria Fazzio Lupo of Lake Charles; nephews and nieces, their spouses and children, Keith Carpenter and Amy of Lewisville, Texas, Dana Carpenter Baker, Kevin and Kollin Baker of Spring, Texas; Chris Lupo, Pam and Kai and Gage Lupo of League City, Texas; Gina Lupo Murphy, Guy and Kati, Ali and John Murphy of Bell City; Melanie Carpenter, Aaron and Hazel Rae Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and many caring cousins in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Arkansas, California, Calgary, Canada, and Florence, Italy.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Josephine Lupo, all of Lake Charles; her niece, Rae Ann Carpenter; and nephew, Mark Carpenter, both of Houston, Texas.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Monsignor Vincent Sedita and Father Aubrey Guilbeau will officiate. Burial will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home with a rosary at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Keith Carpenter, Chris Lupo, Guy Murphy, Kevin Baker, Ted Babineaux and Philip Ardoin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joseph Mansueto Jr., Sigmund Babineaux, Kai Lupo, Gage Lupo, Kollin Baker and John Murphy.
The family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Assisted Living, doctors and staff of Landmark Nursing Home, Christus St. Patrick Hospital, and Heart of Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made to the Catholic Daughters, Court Lady of the Lake #695, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 935 Bilbo Street, Lake Charles, LA 70601.
Published in American Press on Sept. 25, 2019