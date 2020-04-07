Home

Prayer Service
Wednesday, Apr. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Burial
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
Veterans Cemetery
Lessville, LA
Marie Ceranie "Aunt Sarah" Silas


1918 - 2020
Marie Ceranie "Aunt Sarah" Silas, 101, was born May 29, 1918, in St. Martinville, La., to the late Noel and Sarah Powell Pierre. She departed this life Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 7 a.m. in Lake Charles. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of nieces, nephews, great- and great-great-nieces and nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Septimus S. Silas. On Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11 a.m., Deacon Deville will offer prayer at James Funeral Home. Burial will be in Central, La., Veterans Cemetery in Lessville on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Published in American Press on Apr. 7, 2020
