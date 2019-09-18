Home

Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
(337) 582-2291
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Johnson And Brown Funeral Home
505 Hwy 90 E
Iowa, LA 70647
Marie Conner


1938 - 2019
Marie Conner Obituary
Marie T. Conner, born March 12, 1938, in Warsaw, Va., passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the age of 81.
Marie worked as a bookkeeper and was of Methodist faith. She loved sewing, reading, baking gardening and traveling with her husband.
Marie is survived by her husband of 38 years, Lee J. Conner Jr.; sons, Chris Slusher (Nancy) and John Jett (Sandi); daughter, Patty Bellard; niece, Barbara Boothe; eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Geneva Bartlet Tallent; brother, Bobby Tallent; sisters, Nellie Swann, Florence Burton and Annie Self.
Funeral service is Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. The Rev. Ronnie Estes will officiate. Burial will follow in Pinehill Cemetery. Visitation begins Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 18, 2019
