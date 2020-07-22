1/1
Marie Guilbeaux Aubuchon
1921 - 2020
Elizador Marie Guilbeaux Aubuchon, 99, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in a local care center.
Born in Esther, La., to Thomas and Octavie Porter Marceaux, Mrs. Aubuchon loved to dance and celebrated life fully. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Jeanette McCann of Lake Charles, Shirley Bordelon and husband Dave, also of Lake Charles, and Kenneth Guilbeaux and wife Patricia of Lafayette; and seven grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Frank Guilbeaux; her second husband, Leslie Aubuchon; and her grandson, Judson "Tripp" McCann III.
Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
July 22, 2020
Jeannette, I'm so sorry about your mother. I just read the paper. I've been watching the paper. Just saw it a minute ago. Please accept my condolences. I'll keep you in my prayers.
Love you,
Loretta
Loretta Shoemake
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our sincere condolences to the family at this difficult time. May you all seek God for comfort, peace and strength. Don and Barbara Page
Barbara Page
