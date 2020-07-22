Elizador Marie Guilbeaux Aubuchon, 99, died Monday, July 20, 2020, in a local care center.

Born in Esther, La., to Thomas and Octavie Porter Marceaux, Mrs. Aubuchon loved to dance and celebrated life fully. She was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, Jeanette McCann of Lake Charles, Shirley Bordelon and husband Dave, also of Lake Charles, and Kenneth Guilbeaux and wife Patricia of Lafayette; and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her first husband and the father of her children, Frank Guilbeaux; her second husband, Leslie Aubuchon; and her grandson, Judson "Tripp" McCann III.

Cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home.

