Marie Louise Joubert, 96, passed away at a local care facility Sept. 7, 2019. Marie was born in Sulphur, LA., to Jules Dosa Lancon and Lucille Emily Weber. Mrs. Joubert was a 1939 graduate of Sulphur High School. She worked as a clerk at Etie's Clothing Store in Sulphur, retiring after many years of service. Mrs. Joubert was a member of Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church. She remained vibrant and active in her later years.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Henry Misse of Sulphur; two grandsons, David Misse, also of Sulphur, and Daniel Misse and wife Charla of Metairie; three great grandchildren, Hunter, Heather and Blaise; and her sister-in-law, Nadine Lancon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of over 50 years, Willie Joubert; and by her brother, Harry Lancon Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Our Lady of LaSalette Catholic Church with Father Andrews Kollannoor, M.S. officiating. Burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss under the direction of Johnson and Robison Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, with a rosary recited at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will resume from 9 a.m. until time to leave for the church Saturday.
The family would like to thank Rosewood Nursing Home and Heart of Hospice for their loving care of Marie.
Published in American Press on Sept. 12, 2019