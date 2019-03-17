A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Jennings, La., for Marie Trahan Breaux Watson, who passed away at her residence in Jennings March 15, 2019. Prior to the Mass, there will be visitation from ­­­1-2 p.m. and recitation of the rosary at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church.

Mrs. Watson was born June 22, 1924, in Maurice, La., and was a resident of Jennings for the past 65 years.

She was a graduate of S.L.I. with a bachelor's degree in Home Economics in 1944. She retired from Jeff Davis Parish after a career as Home Demonstration Agent and Parish Lunch Room Supervisor. She was a parishioner of OLHC and served as a volunteer in multiple roles in church parish and community committees.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, E.C. Breaux; her second husband, J.W. "Bill "Watson; her parents, Phillip and Ella Duhon Trahan; her sister Lona Smith; and grandson, Jared.

Survivors include her three daughters, Marietta (Steve) Marceaux, Marcia (Joey) Latiolais and Mona (Steve) Cart; six grandchildren, Joshua, Jenny, Marie, Matthew, Taylor and Jacob; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her three sisters, Melba Crenshaw, Anna Lou Clark and Betty (Gerald) Champagne.

Mrs. Watson supported many charities. In lieu of flowers, she requested Masses for the repose of her soul, or donations , OLHC or the .

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home. Published in American Press on Mar. 17, 2019