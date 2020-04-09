Home

Ardoin's Funeral Home of Kinder - Kinder
432 North 8th Street
Kinder, LA 70648
(337) 738-2526
Marilyn Carpenter Johnson Obituary
Marilyn Carpenter Johnson, 75, of Kinder, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Due to existing circumstances a private graveside burial at Green Oak Cemetery has been entrusted to Ardoin/Allen Parish Funeral Home. The Rev. Terry Bushnell officiating. She is survived by two sons, Joe Fontenot (Salena) and Mike Fontenot (Tiffany) of Leblanc; three daughters, Debbie Barkley (Jay) of Leblanc, Vicki Broussard (Todd) of Lake Charles, and Donica (Nooney) Fontenot of Eunice; David Johnson, her spouse and companion of many years; nine grandchildren, Johnna Sonnier, Jude Sonnier, Elam Fontenot, Scarlett Norwood, Shelby Vogel, Victoria Champagne, Jamie Smith, Jill Deville and Jon-Luke Thibodeaux; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Kaye Daley of Jennings; two brothers, Clifford Carpenter of Dry Creek, and Neil Carpenter of Kinder. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everton and Eva Mae Carpenter; two sisters, Mae Lee and Karon Faye Carpenter. Special thanks to Kinder Retirement Nursing Home.
Published in American Press on Apr. 9, 2020
