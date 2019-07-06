Home

Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
Marilyn Kay Dimmitt


1936 - 2019
Marilyn Kay Dimmitt Obituary
Marilyn Kay Dimmitt, age 82, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas, surrounded by her devoted family. Marilyn was born Aug. 2, 1936 in Vinton, La.
Kay was an awesome cook, enjoyed being on the water and was known for her amazing green thumb. Her smile was infectious and she never met a stranger. Kay found her true calling as a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was the glue that held us together and her loving, caring, comical spirit will remain with us forever and guide us going forward.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Claiborne John Duhon and Julia Clay Duhon; and her brother, C.J. Duhon Jr.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 62 years, James H. Dimmitt Jr. of Sulphur; daughter, Julia Dimmitt of Houston, Texas; son, James "Bubba" Dimmitt of Sulphur; grandchildren, Cheyenne Dimmitt, Dakota Dimmitt, both of Sulphur, and Taylinn Dimmitt of Eugene, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Breeah, Kaigen and J.W.; nephew, C.J. Duhon III of Mary Esther, Fla.; and numerous other relatives and many friends.
A visitation for Marilyn will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home with a Rosary held at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume at 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, Carlyss.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Farhad Ravandi and the entire MD Anderson Houston care team for their support.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church or The Freeman-Dunn Chapel at MD Anderson.
Published in American Press on July 6, 2019
