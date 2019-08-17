|
|
Marilyn Lormand-Saltzman, known to her family and friends as Lonnie, died Thursday, Aug. 15, in her residence. Born Owen on March 12, 1944, and raised in Sulphur, La., Lonnie had 75 wonderful years with family and friends. She belonged to Henning Memorial United Methodist Church in Sulphur where she was an active member of the Jubilee Women's Circle, SOS Bible School and Wednesday Night Bible Study Group. She also served on the Mission Outreach Committee and volunteered for cooking when needed.
Lonnie was passionate about her family and is survived by her son, Chad Lormand and wife Joni of Whitehouse, Texas; her daughter, Paige Lormand Guidry of Sulphur; brother, Cree Owen and wife Neoma of Moss Bluff; four grandchildren, who could do no wrong....Kristen Lormand Yoerger and husband Josh, Jacob Lormand and wife Brenna, Cole Guidry and Cade Guidry; great-grandson Max Yoerger; nephew Chris Owen; and great-nephews, Cayden and Chase Owen.
Lonnie found joy in her church, her family, friends, cooking, baking and gardening.
Those, who she has gone to join, are her parents, Willis and Sybil Chamblee Owen; her husbands, Belton Comeaux and Nolton Saltzman; her son-in-law, Jess Guidry; and daughter-in-law, Darla Landry Lormand.
Visitation will be 3-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, and 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sunday in Hixson Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, in the funeral home and burial will follow at Mimosa Pines Cemetery South.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to HMUMC (Henning Methodist Church) for SOS or the Mustard Seed.
Published in American Press on Aug. 17, 2019