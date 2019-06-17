LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Marion B. Hanks-Semar, 95 of Jennings will be held on Wednesday June 19, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating. Burial will follow in Shell Beach Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Visitation for Mrs. Hanks-Semar will begin on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the Miguez Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Arthur. It will resume on Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and continue until 12:30 p.m. A rosary will be recited on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Mrs. Hanks-Semar passed away June 15, 2019 at the Jeff Davis Living Center in Jennings surrounded by her family. She was born in Shell Beach, Louisiana on September 16, 1923 to Jules and Amy Reese Broussard, Jr. She was a high school graduate and attended Vincent Business College.

Mrs. Hanks-Semar was a Charter member of Catholic Daughters of America Court #1572; a devoted member of the Ladies Altar Society; member of the Cajun French Association as well as the YaYa Widows. She enjoyed dancing, traveling, reading, being with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Amos Hanks and LeeRoy Semar; four sisters, Naomie Broussard; Eupheme Marceaux; Nedia Woods; and Rosa May Hardy; and seven brothers, Henry, Charles, George, Maurice, Jules, Reese and Albert Broussard.

She is survived by her sons, Terry (Barbara)Hanks of Sulphur and David (Linda)Hanks of Lake Arthur; one brother, Eldridge Broussard; ten grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

Published in American Press on June 17, 2019