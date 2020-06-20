Marion Richard "Pete" Scott, 90, was called home by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, June 18, 2020, following a lengthy illness.

Born in Ware Shoals, S.C., to John Robert and Emma Lucille Hill Scott, Mr. Scott served his country for 24 ½ years in the U.S. Army and United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam wars. He retired from his service career in 1973 as a Staff Sargent E6, working at McNeese State University as ROTC instructor. Following his years spent in the service, Mr. Scott owned and operated Pete Scott Chevrolet in DeQuincy, with additional franchises through Chrysler-Plymouth-Dodge, from 1980-1986. He also operated Scott Liquidation, assisting businesses such as Calcasieu Marine National Bank as they closed their operations. One of his most enjoyable positions was that of Campground Manager for the American Land and Leisure Association, through whom he and his wife spent many joy-filled weeks with fellow campers. Mr. Scott was a faithful member of Moss Bluff United Methodist Church. Gardening and spending time with his family were the special pastimes that enriched his life.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of nearly 65 years, Nellie "Nell" Powell Scott; one son, "Rick" Scott and wife Cindy of Moss Bluff; one daughter, Kimberly Ann "Kim" Blackmon of Lake Charles; four grandchildren, Mallory Kristen Monteith and husband John, Randy Adam Scott and wife Megan, Bryan Richard Scott, and Tyller Paige Blackmon; three great-grandchildren, Caroline, Barrett and Emma Monteith; and one brother, Joseph Scott and wife Jeanine of Brazoria, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, William, James and Carroll Scott; and two sisters, Clara James and Carolyn Malone.

Funeral service will be held at.10 a.m. on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. The Rev. Mark Bray will officiate. Entombment will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday at the funeral home from 4 until 8 p.m. and will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Methodist Children's Home of Southwest Louisiana, 3029 N. Beglis Parkway, Sulphur, LA 70663.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation for the compassionate care given their beloved Pete to his very special caregiver, Leslie Jacobs and her Caring Hands staff, the doctors and staff of Harbor House, and to the ICU and 8 Tower nurses and the LSU doctors at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.

