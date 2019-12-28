|
Marjorie Cox Johnson, 94, of Bell City, LA, was called home to eternal rest on Friday, December 27, 2019. Morjorie was born December 1, 1925 to the late Beverly Carradine "Doc" Cox and Alma Brannon Cox.
Marjorie lived most of her life in Sweetlake. She married a handsome Army pilot, William H. "Bill" Johnson three weeks after meeting him. They lived on a working dairy farm. Three daughters and a couple of moves later, Marjorie and Bill made Sweetlake, LA their permanent home.
Later in life, Marjorie enrolled in the nursing program at Sowela without telling anyone. She graduated as an LPN with honors from both Sowela and Lamar University. She scored the highest on her boards out of 100 other students tested. Marjorie helped get the pulmonary therapy program at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital started. She worked there until her husband retired and they began traveling.
Marjorie was known as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be remembered most for her sense of humor, spunk, and being loud, as she put it. There will certainly not be a dull moment in heaven with her there.
Those left to cherish her memory are, her daughters, Carol Hebert (Don), Alma Gayle, and Nancy Thompson (Ronald); grandchildren, Scott Lavergne (Holly), Julie Gayle, Brad Lavergne (Kim), Brian Lavergne (Andrea), Kurt Gayle, Jill Sarradet (Matt), Nancy Leigh McIntyre (Thomas), and Ronald L. Thompson, II; great grandchildren, Kaleb Lavergne, Austin Styron, Megan Lavergne, Emily Lamoine, Abbie Pearce, Dylan Lavergne, Darcy Lavergne, Tyler Lavergne, Stratton Sarradet, Kateri McIntyre; and one great-great granddaughter, Harper Lavergne, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 59 years, William "Bill" Johnson, sons-in-law, Leon Lavergne and William Gayle; brothers, Howard "Bud" Cox, and James Cox; and sister Jo Ellen Cox.
According to Marjorie's wishes, her cremation will be entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Prien Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to give special thanks to Jennifer Watson and the staff of Heart of Hospice, Dr. LaFuria, Dr. Ieyoub, and Dr. Young for their compassionate care.
Published in American Press on Dec. 29, 2019