Marjorie Erline Godwin, 89, of Lake Charles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in her home.
Mrs. Godwin was born on Aug. 13, 1930, in Many, La., to Albert Lamartine and Beulah White Riddick. She was a graduate of Vinton High School. She will be fondly remembered as a long-time member of University United Methodist Church in Lake Charles, where she was involved in ministry for many years. She belonged to the Stonerollers Sunday School Class, Tuesday Visiting Ladies, Children's Sunday School, Craft Ladies, Junior High Youth Counseling and she faithfully helped with the annual church carnival.
Erline was very competitive. She enjoyed playing Spades, Dominos and Chicken Foot. She also enjoyed taking the kids crabbing, and she was an outstanding seamstress. But most of all she loved spending time with her grand children, who will always remember her for her "Tuna Can Biscuits."
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Lockwood of Baton Rouge, and Molly Fiems of San Antonio; her son, Elliott Godwin (Lori) of Whitehouse, Texas; grandchildren, Christina and Garnett Brookshire, Brooke Godwin, William and Thomas Lockwood, and Jeff Curry; great-grandchildren, Peaches and Poppy Brookshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William E. Godwin Jr.; her parents; and her siblings, Evelyn Alamond, Lionel "Bud" Chargois, Anna "Dee Dee" Croft and Thomas "Boots" Riddick.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at University United Methodist Church of Lake Charles. The Rev. Steve Caraway will officiate assisted by the Rev. Katie Simpson and the Rev. Chris Blanchard. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles. Visitation will be in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Christus Hospice, 1130 Pithon, Lake Charles, LA 70601 or University United Methodist Church, 3501 Patrick St., Lake Charles, LA 70605.
Published in American Press on Jan. 3, 2020