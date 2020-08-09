Marjorie Alleman Meche, longtime Sulphur resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in a local hospice.

Friends, neighbors and family will remember her for her warmth, her faith and, especially, her "sock-it-to-me" cake. Mrs. Meche's gift for baking and creating a home with her husband of 66 years defined her well-lived life.

She was born July 2, 1930 in St. Landry Parish to Louis and Audrey Alleman, as third of six children. Soon after Felton Meche returned from WWII, the two met at a local dance, and in 1946, their attraction blossomed into love and marriage. From their house on Lyons Street and then later on Division Lane, the Meche family grew to include five children. A dedicated parishioner, Mrs. Meche attended services at Immaculate Conception in Sulphur.

Mrs. Meche is preceded in death by her husband, Felton Meche. She is survived by her children: Jennie (Bob) Verrett, Danny Meche, Sam Meche (Terry), Liz (Dennis) Sonnier and Mike (Terry) Meche. She also has eight grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two surviving sisters, Nell Truman and Thelma Moncrief.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rev. Tim Goodly will officiate. Burial will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.

