Marjorie Robertson Dixie, 97, of Lake Charles, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in her residence.
Mrs. Dixie was born on Dec. 7, 1921, to Ellen Sallier Robertson and Harold Robertson in Lake Charles, where she attended high school. In 1947 she moved to Detroit, Mich. While living there for the next thirty-five years, she worked as a group worker in social services for ten years, was a research interviewer doing personal and telephone interviews for fifteen years and served as a receptionist for four years for the Community Multi-Purpose Center of Human Service Resources. Mrs. Dixie was also very involved in the community serving as coordinator of the Hunger Task Force food program for a Presbyterian church, serving as director of summer school for Woodward Avenue Presbyterian Church where she distributed free lunches, and also served as coordinator for Housing Development Research. In 1987 she was the recipient of the Outstanding Leadership Certificate for Neighborhood Service Organization. Mrs. Dixie was a member of Home Church in Detroit where she sang in the gospel choir.
In 1982 she moved back to Lake Charles and began her new career as a professional medical sitter in homes and hospitals. She represented Homemaker Services Agency on both radio and television as well as on a local panel show for the American Home Economics Association's sixty-third annual meeting. Mrs. Dixie was a member of the Reeves Temple CME Church where she sang in the choir and was the Director of the Board of Evangelism. In 1995 she was awarded the State of Louisiana Recognition by Governor Edwin Edwards for her work as the secretary of the Flying High Rodeo and Trail Ride Organization and also received a certificate of appreciation from the City of Lake Charles while working with Faye B. Blackwell on the Martin Luther King Festival.
She is survived by a daughter, Merri Ellen Dixie Uddin of Lake Charles; granddaughter, Starniesha LaShaye Hinton of Detroit, Mich.; sister, Anna Mae Richmond of Lake Charles; nieces, Felicia Ann Richmond of Lake Charles, and Linda Marie Davis of Silverwood, Mich.; nephews, Geary and Andrew Richmond of Lake Charles; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph N. Dixie; a son, Joseph N. Dixie Jr.; parents; a brother and sister-in-law, Harold and Victoria Robertson; and sister and brother-in-law, Louise and Martin Orphey.
A funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at the Reeves Temple CME Church. The Rev. Ernest Thompson will officiate. Cremation will follow the services under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at the church at 11 a.m. and continue until the start of the services.
Published in American Press on Sept. 12, 2019