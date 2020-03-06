|
|
Mark Anthony Bryant was born on Dec. 17, 1960, in Sulphur, La., to the late Reverend Ira and Lee Esther Bryant Sr. He departed this earth on Feb. 28, 2020, surrounded by family and friends at the age of 59. He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Patricia and Kimberly Jasmine; one son, Mark Anthony Jasmine; two bonus daughters, Sheronda Welcome and Krisoula Thomas; seven sisters, Vera Thibodeaux, Linda (Ernest) Budwine, Dorothy Bryant, Dora (Donald) Pryor, Victoria Bryant, Marcia Stewart and Gaynell Thomas; four brothers, Wilford Bryant Sr., Joseph Bryant Sr., George (Carla) Bryant Sr., and Brady Bryant Sr.; 15 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; four sisters, Maybell House, Nancy Dargin, Joan Withers and Lovenia Campbell; and three brothers, Lester Ryan, Wilbert Ryan Sr. and Ira Bryant Jr.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Messiah Baptist Church where Pastor Robert Owens will be officiating. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral directly following at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Westfork Cemetery in Moss Bluff, La., under the direction of James Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Mar. 6, 2020