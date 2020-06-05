Mark Anthony Raines
1966 - 2020
Mark Anthony Raines, 53, was born July 7, 1966, in Tampa, Fla., to the late Mary Raines-Candis and Robert Thornton Sr. A native of Tampa, Fla., he resided in Lake Charles for the past (20) years. He attended Tampa Bay Tech High School. Mark worked as a Chief Cook for Trinity Offshore Catering and at Cash Magic Casino in Sulphur, La. He departed this life Friday, April 3, 2020, in his residence. I know he's reciting his Poetry and Cooking in Heaven. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Pamela Slaughter Raines; one daughter, Ka'Leigh Antionette Raines; two sons, Anthony Raines and Markus Raines; one granddaughter, Nalia Raines; two sisters, Deidra McNulty and Debra Limehouse Nellon; two brothers, Tony Christian and Robert Thornton Jr. (Lisa); one stepdaughter, Christalyn Seabron; stepfather, Johnnie Candis; mother-in-law, Carrie Hilliard Slaughter; godson, Roman Jenkins; best friend, Milton Frank (Trey).
Balloon Release/Life Celebration and Repass in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 308 West School Street, 4:30 p.m.

Published in American Press on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
04:30 PM
